House Divided: A Memorable Weekend for the Lind Family

By Dylan Pescatore

Kole and Kalan Lind have always been each other's biggest fans, but this weekend they’re on opposite sides.

The two brothers had to give up being allies for two games this weekend as Kole is a forward for the Texas Stars and Kalan for the Milwaukee Admirals. Kole acknowledges how incredible the moment was for their family.

“The possibility of it even being a thing was very exciting for me. It was one of the coolest things for our family,” Kole said.

The Lind brothers grew up together in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, a town of just under 2,000 people. It might be small, but the town has a collection of two important figures in hockey including Canadian legend Hayley Wickenheiser and Stanley Cup Champion Brayden Coburn.

Those two role models inspired Kole to get into hockey, eventually leading him to a eight-year professional career, which includes 31 NHL contests and more than 400 pro games overall.

Kalan was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft and was called up by the Admirals on Dec. 13.

After playing in the Admirals’ two games prior to their trip to Texas, Kalan’s experience this weekend was unlike any other. He looked over to the other side and saw not only a friend, but someone he’s been connected to since birth.

Although Kole is seven years older than Kalan, they have been closely knit since Kalan was born. Shortly before the youngest Lind arrived, both parents bestowed a huge honor onto Kole, deciding on his brother’s name.

“My parents had called me and asked me what I thought and I got to choose between a couple of names,” he said.

Kole is the first of four children in the Lind family, all of whom played hockey at different levels. His sisters Tenelle and Taylor were talented hockey players in their own right. According to Kole, Tenelle was the best of all four of the siblings in youth hockey, while Taylor went on to play five seasons at St. Cloud State University and captained the Huskies for three of them. Their career paths gave Kalan, the youngest, something to shoot for.

The oldest Lind played four years in Kelowna in the Western Hockey League. While he was there, he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks. He signed his entry level contract in March of 2018 and reported to Utica, New York to play for the Comets, the AHL affiliate of the Canucks at the time.

After being on the west coast for junior hockey, Kole was headed east. He played 126 games over four seasons for the Comets before getting his big break. He was called up to the Canucks, and made his NHL debut on April 29, 2021 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kole has played a lot of hockey over his professional career, but what motivates him has nothing to do with what happens on the ice.

“The biggest thing is my family. What my parents did for me as a kid, I am very thankful for. We all grew up playing hockey and supporting each other,” he said.

Kalan has always admired his brother, who is seven years older, on and off the ice.

“Since I was learning how to talk and skate, I was basically looking up to Kole. Whatever he was doing, I wanted to be doing,” said Kalan.

The younger Lind spent five years in the WHL for the Red Deer Rebels. While he was there, he was picked in the second round, just like his brother a few years earlier. He played one game with the Admirals late last season following his junior career, and reported to the Atlanta Gladiators, Milwaukee’s ECHL affiliate, at the beginning of this season.

Last Friday, Kalan was on a road trip as a member of the Atlanta Gladiators. After their game, he was called into the coaches office and given the news he would be called up to Milwaukee. Still the thought of this special weekend didn’t cross his mind. But it crossed Kole’s, so the eldest gave the youngest a call.

“At the end of last weekend he was notified he was getting called up and I knew on our schedule we had Milwaukee before the Christmas break,” Kole said.

The two brothers might have been on opposite sides of the heated Central Division rivalry, but they are still as close as it gets off the ice. They have had similar career paths, and have cheered each other on every step of the way.

The Lind family is thrilled to see two of their own play against each other, but wins are the main thing on each of their minds. Now, let the bragging rights begin.